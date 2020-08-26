Junis (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Junis was sidelined while he dealt with back spasms, but he'll be ready to start Wednesday's contest. He won't require an opener, although it's unclear whether he'll face any limitations with his workload. Prior to his injury, the right-hander posted a 4.00 ERA and 4:4 K:BB over nine innings during his two starts. Right-hander Chance Adams was optioned to the Royals' alternate training site in a corresponding move.