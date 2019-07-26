Junis (personal) was activated from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start against the Indians on Friday.

Junis is back with the Royals after spending the past two days on paternity leave. The right-hander will look to continue his strong start to the second half of the season Friday, as he is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in two starts (13 innings) since the All-Star break. Jake Newberry was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.