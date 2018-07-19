Royals' Jakob Junis: Returning Saturday
Junis (back) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Twins, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports.
Royals manager Ned Yost suggested prior to the All-Star break that Junis would be ready to go for the second half, so it's not surprising that the right-hander will be ready to take the hill over the weekend. After emerging as the Royals' top starter early in the season with a 3.62 ERA over his first 12 starts, Junis imploded in his final five outings prior to hitting the shelf with back inflammation. Junis has surrendered 28 earned runs -- including 12 home runs -- over his last 27 innings.
More News
