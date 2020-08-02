The Royals activated Junis from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Ronald Bolanos, who drew the start Saturday in a bullpen game for the Royals, was optioned to the club's alternate training site in a corresponding move. After testing positive for COVID-19 in July, Junis was shut down shortly before Opening Day and missed one turn through the rotation while he waited to clear all of MLB's coronavirus-related protocols. The right-hander should be an important innings eater for the Royals, but his fantasy value may be limited to AL-only or deeper mixed leagues due to his issues with the long ball. He's allowed at least 30 home runs in both of the past two seasons and turned in a career-worst 5.24 ERA in 2019.