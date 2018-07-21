Junis (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's game against the Twins.

Junis returns from a brief stint on the disabled list with lower-back inflammation after allowing 28 earned runs - including 12 home runs -- across his previous 27 innings. The 25-year-old will hope to regain his early-season form against the Twins, as he had a 3.62 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through his first 12 starts.