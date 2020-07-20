Junis revealed Monday that he'd previously tested positive for coronavirus, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The test result explains why the righty landed on the injured list Monday. He's since been cleared to practice, but his quarantine period earlier in camp means he's behind where he needs to be to contribute right away. It doesn't sound as though his absence will last too long, though, as he'll be ready for game action once he's built up his arm strength. With Junis and Brad Keller each on the road back from COVID-19, Brady Singer, Foster Griffin and Jorge Lopez could all get starts early in the season.