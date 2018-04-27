Royals' Jakob Junis: Roughed up in loss to White Sox
Junis (3-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking two in a 6-3 loss for Kansas City.
Junis had been pretty much lights out with a 2.03 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP in his 26.2 innings prior to this start but he came back to earth with this dud showing against the White Sox. The hot start was impressive and he's still got a great 0.87 WHIP even factoring in the rough outing, but Junis had a 4.30 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 98.1 innings last season, so don't be surprised if his ratios start to gravitate back toward those numbers as the season progresses.
