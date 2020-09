Junis (0-2) pitched 2.1 innings on Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk, as the Royals fell 6-0 to the Tigers. He struck out two.

Junis labored through 42 pitches (25 for strikes) and watched his season ERA buoy to 6.94. Junis had not given up more than two runs in any start this season prior to now getting roughed up in his previous two appearances (10 ER allowed). He is currently lined up to start versus the Cardinals early next week.