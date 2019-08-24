Junis (8-12) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings Friday night against the Indians.

Junis yielded four runs in the second inning, and it was all the offense Cleveland would need to emerge with the victory. The 26-year-old right-hander also failed to work deep into the ballgame, as he was lifted with 94 pitches after four frames. He now owns a 4.89 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 146:51 K:BB over 154.2 innings this season.