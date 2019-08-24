Royals' Jakob Junis: Saddled with 12th loss
Junis (8-12) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings Friday night against the Indians.
Junis yielded four runs in the second inning, and it was all the offense Cleveland would need to emerge with the victory. The 26-year-old right-hander also failed to work deep into the ballgame, as he was lifted with 94 pitches after four frames. He now owns a 4.89 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 146:51 K:BB over 154.2 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...