Junis (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four as the Royals fell 5-3 to Cleveland.

Homers were once again an issue for Junis, as he was taken deep by Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin in the fourth inning for solo shots that proved to be the difference in the game. The right-hander will carry a 5.23 ERA and 88:34 K:BB through 94.2 innings into his next start Tuesday -- a home rematch against Cleveland.