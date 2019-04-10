Royals' Jakob Junis: Scuffles Tuesday
Junis (1-1) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mariners.
Junis allowed the Mariners to score at least one run in three of his four innings, and turned in his worst start of the season as a result. He wasn't deceptive on the mound, generating only three swinging strikes and requiring 94 pitches to record his 12 outs. He'll look to rebound Sunday against Cleveland.
