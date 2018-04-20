Royals' Jakob Junis: Set for Game 1 start
Junis is lined up to start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Michael Fulmer is scheduled to start the matinee for Detroit, while Jason Hammel and Daniel Norris are on track to start the nightcap. Junis was touched up for four runs on seven hits -- including three homers -- over 4.2 innings despite recording a season-high seven strikeouts in his last start against the Angels on Saturday.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Allows three home runs•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Extends scoreless streak in win•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Tosses seven scoreless against Tigers•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Solidifying rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Bounces back for victory Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...