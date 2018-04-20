Junis is lined up to start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Michael Fulmer is scheduled to start the matinee for Detroit, while Jason Hammel and Daniel Norris are on track to start the nightcap. Junis was touched up for four runs on seven hits -- including three homers -- over 4.2 innings despite recording a season-high seven strikeouts in his last start against the Angels on Saturday.