Junis (7-10) allowed one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.

While Junis allowed seven hits, six went for only one base, helping him surrender only one earned run. He proved effective in getting ahead of Red Sox hitters, beginning 17 of the 26 batters he faced with a strike. It was a bounce back performance for him, as he had allowed 10 earned runs in 13 innings across his last two starts. For the season, Junis has a 4.88 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 130 strikeouts across 138.1 innings. He'll look to build on this effort in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Detroit.