Royals' Jakob Junis: Solidifying rotation spot
Junis has allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 14 in 10 innings so far this spring.
The pinpoint control that Junis displayed in the second half last year -- he had a 3.5 percent walk rate after the All-Star break -- has carried over into the spring. What's surprising is the 14 strikeouts, as Junis had a modest K-rate at the big-league level last year (7.3 K/9), although his runs at Double- and Triple-A hinted at room for some growth in that department. Nothing is official yet, but Junis seems to be cementing himself into the Kansas City rotation with his performance in camp.
