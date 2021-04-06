Junis will start Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports indicated that Junis would begin the season in the bullpen, which would make some sense with the Royals having three off days in the first nine days of April. He's apparently set to start after all, though he may not go deep in Wednesday's contest, as he threw an inning of relief on both Saturday and Sunday. Carlos Hernandez would make for a logical piggyback option should the Royals decide to go that route.