Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out 10 in win
Junis (5-8) struck out 10 and gave up one run on five hits and two walks through seven innings to take the win over the White Sox on Monday.
Junis generated 20 swinging strikes, 15 on his slider, in the dominant performance that led to a new career-high with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander has a 1.93 ERA with a 16:4 K:BB in his last two starts and could be beginning to turn the corner. Junis had a 3.35 ERA in the second half last season and could be on his way to similar results this year. Junis will make his next start Saturday against the Indians at Progressive Field.
