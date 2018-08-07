Junis allowed one run on five hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Junis worked effectively to contain a formidable opponent, with the only run charged to his ledger coming on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. He reached eight strikeouts for the first time in over two months and likely could've gone deeper into the game had he not worked up a high pitch count early on. This bounce-back performance was a positive sign for Junis, who'd allowed seven earned runs across 10.1 innings over his last two starts. He still has a disappointing 4.98 ERA on the season and will look to improve upon that that against the Cardinals in his next scheduled start.