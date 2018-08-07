Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Junis allowed one run on five hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cubs. He struck out eight.
Junis worked effectively to contain a formidable opponent, with the only run charged to his ledger coming on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. He reached eight strikeouts for the first time in over two months and likely could've gone deeper into the game had he not worked up a high pitch count early on. This bounce-back performance was a positive sign for Junis, who'd allowed seven earned runs across 10.1 innings over his last two starts. He still has a disappointing 4.98 ERA on the season and will look to improve upon that that against the Cardinals in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...