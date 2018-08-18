Junis allowed two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings Friday against the White Sox, striking out five and walking three while taking a no-decision.

Junis pitched well enough to win but was let down by the Royals bullpen, who gave up seven runs in the seventh inning. Over his last four starts Junis is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP while recording 26 strikeouts in 22 innings. On the season the right-hander has a 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 127:40 K:BB in 132.1 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Rays in Tampa Bay.