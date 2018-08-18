Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out five in no-decision
Junis allowed two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings Friday against the White Sox, striking out five and walking three while taking a no-decision.
Junis pitched well enough to win but was let down by the Royals bullpen, who gave up seven runs in the seventh inning. Over his last four starts Junis is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP while recording 26 strikeouts in 22 innings. On the season the right-hander has a 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 127:40 K:BB in 132.1 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Rays in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Whiffs eight in solid outing•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Grabs sixth win•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Early exit in return from DL•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Returns from DL for Saturday's start•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Returning Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...