Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out nine in loss to A's
Junis (5-5) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across 7.1 innings while taking the loss against the A's on Sunday. He struck out nine.
Junis cruised through the first seven innings, allowing just one run while scattering baserunners. Things got away from him just a bit in the eighth, when he allowed a run prior to his removal and watched as the bullpen allowed another one of his men to cross. He still threw the ball quite well, setting a new season high in strikeouts while inducing 17 swinging strikes. Junis has now posted back-to-back quality starts and will take a solid 3.62 ERA into his next start against this same Oakland team.
