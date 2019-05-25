Junis threw six innings in a no-decision Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking two as the Royals lost to the Yankees 7-3.

Junis was solid for most of the contest, and delivered his third quality start of the season. The 26-year-old allowing a pair of runs in the first inning on a Clint Frazier double, and one more in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Gio Urshela. Junis is now sporting a 5.58 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP through 61.1 innings. His next outing is scheduled for Thursday on the road against the Rangers.