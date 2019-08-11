Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out six in win
Junis (8-10) gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six through six innings to take the win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Junis allowed two runs in his first three innings but settled down to deliver three more scoreless frames in a quality start. The right-hander has a 3.20 ERA and a 44:12 K:BB in his last seven starts. Overall, Junis has a 4.80 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 25 starts this season. Junis will make his next start Saturday against the Mets at Kauffman Stadium.
