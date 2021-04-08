Junis tossed five scoreless innings and gave up one hit and two walks while fanning six Wednesday against the Indians. He didn't factor into the decision.

Junis made his first two appearances of the season as a reliever, tossing two scoreless innings while fanning three and allowing two hits, but he also delivered the goods as a starter with a dominant performance in which he tossed 37 of his 58 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen what will be Junis' role moving forward, but he has responded every time the Royals have needed him so far.