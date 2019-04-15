Junis allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Indians on Sunday.

After spotting the Indians a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Royals battled back to take their own three-run lead. However, Junis gave up two more runs in the fourth and then the Royals bullpen allowed the Indians to tie the game in the seventh. Junis is striking out more than one batter per inning, and he's only walked six batters in four starts, but opposing hitters are also hitting .304 versus Junis. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 22 innings. His next start will be Friday on the road against the Yankees.