Junis (8-11) took the loss Saturday as the Royals fell 4-1 to the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and actually kept pace with Jacob deGrom through six innings, but the Mets finally took the lead on Junis in the seventh while only getting one ball out of the infield. He now sports a 3.45 ERA and 44:11 K:BB through 44.1 innings since the All-Star break, and Junis will look to get back in the win column Friday in Cleveland.