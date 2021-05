Junis (1-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings to take the loss Monday versus Cleveland.

Junis' return to a bullpen role went terribly -- he allowed a two-run single to Franmil Reyes in the fifth inning and a three-run homer to Eddie Rosario in the sixth. The 28-year-old Junis now owns a 5.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 25 innings. He's unlikely to see high-leverage work out of the bullpen, which greatly diminishes his fantasy value.