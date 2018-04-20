Junis will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Royals have elected to flip their two starters, with Junis throwing in the second game and Jason Hammel throwing in the first. Through his first three starts, Junis has a 1.93 ERA, though his 4.63 FIP indicates that he's getting rather lucky.

