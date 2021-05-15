Junis (1-3) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander hadn't recorded more than five outs in any of his first four appearances in May, so he likely wasn't going to last long in Friday's spot start anyway, but Junis' struggles made the decision to pull him quickly easier for Royals manager Mike Matheny. Junis now carries a 5.52 ERA, largely fueled by a 1.53 HR/9, despite a 31:8 K:BB through 29.1 innings.