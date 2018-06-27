Royals' Jakob Junis: Takes ninth loss of season
Junis (5-9) allowed five runs on seven hits in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking three in five innings.
Junis surrendered four extra-base hits in Tuesday's outing, including three home runs. He's now given up 22 homers on the year, most among all MLB pitchers. The right-hander is 0-5 in June with a 7.14 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Junis does still have a respectable 90:27 K:BB in 96.1 innings for the season, but his inability to keep runs off the board of late makes him hard to depend on. His next start will be a matchup with the Indians at home.
