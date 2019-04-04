Junis posted a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three in six innings against the Tigers on Thursday.

The Royals' offense gave their starting pitcher a lead in the first and fifth, but he was unable to hold either one. The good news, though, is Junis is striking out hitters at a high rate early this season. Through two starts, he has 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Junis is also 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. His next start will likely be against the Mariners.