Royals' Jakob Junis: Takes no-decision
Junis posted a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three in six innings against the Tigers on Thursday.
The Royals' offense gave their starting pitcher a lead in the first and fifth, but he was unable to hold either one. The good news, though, is Junis is striking out hitters at a high rate early this season. Through two starts, he has 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Junis is also 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. His next start will likely be against the Mariners.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Nabs first win•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Likely to get second game of season•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Grabs ninth win•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Rebounds with quality start in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Chased early in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Records third straight quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...