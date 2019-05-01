Junis will start the first game of the Royals' doubleheader Wednesday with the Rays.

Junis had been scheduled to take the hill Tuesday, but a postponement due to inclement weather nixed those plans. He'll simply be moved back a day in the schedule to start the split doubleheader, with the Royals set to call up Glenn Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha to serve as the starter in Game 2. Since Sparkman will be tasked with opposing reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, Junis could have an easier path to claiming his third win of 2019 while squaring off against Rays opener Ryne Stanek.