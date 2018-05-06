Royals' Jakob Junis: Throws seven strong strong innings
Junis (4-2) allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Tigers.
Junis put together a solid outing, rarely getting in serious trouble despite allowing nine baserunners. He has now pitched at least seven innings in four of his seven starts, helping him rack up a decent number of strikeouts despite not being a prolific strikeout pitcher. However, he'll need to correct his home run problem -- he has surrendered 1.99 HR/9 -- in order to keep his ERA low, which is currently propped up by a 94 percent strand rate.
