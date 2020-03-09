Play

Manager Mike Matheny said that Junis (back) "threw the ball well" in his simulated game Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Junis was forced to miss some time with a minor lower back strain, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander could return to game action soon, and his availability for Opening Day likely isn't in doubt. Junis has made just one appearance in a game this spring, logging two strikeouts over one scoreless inning.

