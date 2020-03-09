Manager Mike Matheny said that Junis (back) "threw the ball well" in his simulated game Sunday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Junis was forced to miss some time with a minor lower back strain, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander could return to game action soon, and his availability for Opening Day likely isn't in doubt. Junis has made just one appearance in a game this spring, logging two strikeouts over one scoreless inning.