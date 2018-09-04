Junis (8-12) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning six as he secured the win Monday against Cleveland.

Junis looked sharp against a tough Indians starting nine, as he left the game with a four-run lead on 93 pitches (60 strikes). Although the Royals aren't in playoff contention, the 25-year-old has been a reliable starter in 2018, making 26 starts and posting a 4.32 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 145 punchouts through 154 frames. His next turn through the rotation figures to come Sunday in Minnesota.