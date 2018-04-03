Royals' Jakob Junis: Tosses seven scoreless against Tigers
Junis (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
It was a cold, rainy afternoon and he was going against a weak lineup, but this was an encouraging performance nonetheless. Junis induced 12 swinging strikes on 87 pitches and was regularly ahead in the count, issuing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 25 batters faced. Spring stats generally aren't very predictive, but Junis had a 20:1 K:BB in 14.1 Cactus League innings, and small-sample extremes like that sometimes do mean something. Junis lines up to face the Indians in Cleveland on Sunday.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Solidifying rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Bounces back for victory Saturday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Tagged for six runs Monday•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Rides offense to easy win•
-
Royals' Jake Junis: Takes no-decision Thursday vs. Indians•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...