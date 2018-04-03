Junis (1-0) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

It was a cold, rainy afternoon and he was going against a weak lineup, but this was an encouraging performance nonetheless. Junis induced 12 swinging strikes on 87 pitches and was regularly ahead in the count, issuing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 25 batters faced. Spring stats generally aren't very predictive, but Junis had a 20:1 K:BB in 14.1 Cactus League innings, and small-sample extremes like that sometimes do mean something. Junis lines up to face the Indians in Cleveland on Sunday.