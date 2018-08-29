Royals' Jakob Junis: Twirls complete game in win
Junis (7-12) got the win Tuesday, pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts again six hits and two runs against the Tigers.
Junis didn't issue a walk for the third time in four starts and was efficient in this one, tossing 104 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his first career complete game. The 25-year-old allowed a run early before yielding a solo blast in the eighth, but he otherwise stifled the Detroit bats for much of the night. He'll round out August with 38:8 K:BB over 36.2 innings and a 2.95 ERA on the month to lower his ERA on the year to 4.53 -- the lowest its been since mid-June. Next up is a road tilt in Cleveland on Monday.
