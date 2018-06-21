Royals' Jakob Junis: Walks four in loss
Junis (5-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a loss Wednesday against the Rangers.
Junis managed to escape a bases loaded jab in the second inning with just one run allowed, a situation that looked like it could have made his night a lot worse, but the solo home run he allowed to Rougned Odor in the sixth inning put the end to his bid for a victory. Still, this was Junis's first quality start since June 3 after allowing six runs (including six home runs) over his previous two starts. Junis has a decent eight quality starts in 15 outings, but his propensity for blowups has him with just a 4.43 ERA. He'll make his next start Tuesday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Allows six runs in loss Friday•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Knocked around by A's•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out nine in loss to A's•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out seven in loss to Twins•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven over five innings•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Gets fifth win of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart