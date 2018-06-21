Junis (5-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Junis managed to escape a bases loaded jab in the second inning with just one run allowed, a situation that looked like it could have made his night a lot worse, but the solo home run he allowed to Rougned Odor in the sixth inning put the end to his bid for a victory. Still, this was Junis's first quality start since June 3 after allowing six runs (including six home runs) over his previous two starts. Junis has a decent eight quality starts in 15 outings, but his propensity for blowups has him with just a 4.43 ERA. He'll make his next start Tuesday against Milwaukee.