Junis took the no-decision Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits in six innings in the 8-2 loss to St. Louis. He struck out eight batters in the no-decision.

Junis fanned eight batters and allowed only one run for the second straight start, dropping his season ERA from 5.12 to 4.82 during that span. Unfortunately, he took a no-decision in both of those outings as well. He'll carry an unsightly 6-11 record into Friday's start against the White Sox in Chicago.