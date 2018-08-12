Royals' Jakob Junis: Whiffs eight in solid outing
Junis took the no-decision Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits in six innings in the 8-2 loss to St. Louis. He struck out eight batters in the no-decision.
Junis fanned eight batters and allowed only one run for the second straight start, dropping his season ERA from 5.12 to 4.82 during that span. Unfortunately, he took a no-decision in both of those outings as well. He'll carry an unsightly 6-11 record into Friday's start against the White Sox in Chicago.
