Junis (1-1) took the loss Tuesday at Pittsburgh after allowing two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings.

The 28-year-old pitched more than five innings for the first time this season and posted a quality start, but he was tagged with the loss since the Royals mustered only one run and four hits. Junis has a 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 23.1 innings this season, and he lines up to face Cleveland on Monday.