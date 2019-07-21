Junis (6-8) allowed three walks and two hits while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.

Junis held the Indians offense in check throughout his six innings of work, allowing only two runners to reach scoring position. He retired 13 consecutive batters spanning from the second to sixth innings, recording six outs via strikeout. Junis has now put together three consecutive strong efforts, allowing only three earned runs across 20 innings and whiffing 23 batters in the process. He'll look to keep the strong results in his next outing, currently scheduled for Friday against Cleveland.