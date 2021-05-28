Junis allowed a run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of Thursday's 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Junis was able to end the third inning after an abbreviated start from Brady Singer. The 28-year-old Junis proceeded to labor through the fourth and fifth, allowing six baserunners in the relief appearance. After a stint in the rotation in April, the right-hander has worked out of the bullpen in his six of his last seven appearances. He's posted a 5.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 32.2 innings overall.