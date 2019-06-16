Junis yielded two runs on five hits and three walks across 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the no-decision in the win over Minnesota.

Junis narrowly escaped the first inning unscathed after loading up the bases. He later gave up a solo shot to Miguel Sano and an RBI single to Max Kepler in the fourth that ended his afternoon. Junis was very inefficient, needing 92 pitches despite the short start. He'll carry an unsightly 5.33 ERA into a rematch with the Twins at home on Friday.