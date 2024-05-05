McArthur (1-1) blew a save and picked up the loss after he pitched two innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three batters in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning defeat to the Rangers.

McArthur entered the game with the Royals up 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning, giving up a game-tying solo home run to Jonah Heim with one out in the inning. He later returned for the top of the 10th frame, allowing the inherited runner to score on an RBI single by Nathaniel Lowe. The blown save was McArthur's second in nine total save opportunities this season and he currently possesses a 2.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in 13 appearances this season.