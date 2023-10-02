McArthur picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Yankees. He allowed one hit while striking out four over two scoreless innings.

McArthur has emerged as a closing option for the Royals in the last month as he now leads the team in saves since September 1. Sunday's game marked the longest save of his career so far, with McArthur working two innings without trouble to shut the door. The rookie right-hander has improved his ERA in each month and has not allowed a run in his last 16.1 innings. He concludes his debut season with a 4.63 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 23.1 innings with 23 strikeouts. His solid performance to end the season will hopefully improve his chances of starting the year with the big club in 2024.