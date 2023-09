McArthur will serve as the Royals' opening pitcher Saturday at Toronto, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Zack Greinke is expected to enter the game behind McArthur as a bulk reliever. McArthur, 26, has spent the majority of this season at the Triple-A level and carries a rough 10.13 ERA through his first 10.2 major-league innings.