McArthur has allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over three Cactus League innings.

He had four saves late in 2023, but the offseason addition of Will Smith will obstruct McArthur's path to the ninth inning. McArthur had a 4.63 ERA over 23.1 innings last season, but he also posted a 0.94 WHIP, 23:2 K:BB and 2.78 FIP. While he likely won't be able to keep his control at quite that strong a level, McArthur's an intriguing reliever to keep an eye on, especially on a team that has prioritized improving its pitching staff.