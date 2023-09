McArthur allowed a hit over 1.2 scoreless frames Friday. He struck out two and earned a save against Houston.

McArthur entered a 7-5 game in the eighth inning and had no trouble recording the final five outs to secure the win. He's picked up his first two career saves over the last week and is currently riding a 12.1-inning scoreless streak. McArthur allowed seven runs in one inning in his MLB debut June 28; in 18.1 innings since then, he's registered a 2.45 ERA with a 17:1 K:BB.