McArthur (1-0) struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Saturday over the Astros.

Collin Snider surrendered a game-tying home run to Jose Altuve, but McArthur was able to prevent the Astros from pulling ahead in the seventh inning. The Royals gained the lead in their half of the frame, and McArthur wound up with his first big-league win. While he's had a couple of rough outings this year, the right-hander has allowed just one hit while striking out seven over 8.2 scoreless innings since he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha when rosters expanded at the start of September.