McArthur will be delayed to begin spring training after he underwent surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
McArthur's procedure didn't address any ligament damage, but he needed to have two screws placed in his arm to help stabilize his elbow. The right-hander recently started up his throwing progression, but he'll be further behind the Royals' healthy pitchers while he ramps up. The Royals haven't yet suggested that McArthur's availability for Opening Day is in any jeopardy.
More News
-
Royals' James McArthur: Expected to be ready for spring•
-
Royals' James McArthur: Won't return in October•
-
Royals' James McArthur: Dealing with Grade 1 UCL sprain•
-
Royals' James McArthur: Goes on IL with sprained elbow•
-
Royals' James McArthur: Diagnosed with elbow tightness•
-
Royals' James McArthur: Exits with trainer•