McArthur will start Wednesday's game against Seattle as the Royals' opener, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McArthur will be making the first start of his major-league career Wednesday. The 26-year-old righty has allowed two runs over four innings since being recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 4, and he will likely remain in the game for an inning or two before turning things over to Alec Marsh.