McArthur delivered a perfect ninth inning Thursday to earn the save in a 4-3 win over the Guardians.

It was an encouraging outing from McArthur, who allowed four runs without recording an out in his last save opportunity. However, he's now recorded back-to-back hitless innings in his subsequent two appearances. Overall, McArthur is 12-for-16 in save chances with a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP despite an impressive 23:3 K:BB.